Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Returning to Winnipeg
Byfuglien (ankle) is back in Winnipeg to continue his recovery, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
There was some optimism that Byfuglien would be able to return soon since he's traveled with the team, but clearly, the blueliner is not progressing as well as the team hoped. With the brawny skater heading back home, he will for sure miss the next two road games, yet remains without a timeline to return. At this point, the Jets may have to consider shutting the 33-year-old down for the rest of the regular season in the hopes of having him available for the playoffs.
More News
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Progressing from injury•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Transferred to IR•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Will skip three-game trip•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Scratched with injury Saturday•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Omitted from morning skate•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Back on scoresheet•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...