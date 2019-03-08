Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Returning to Winnipeg

Byfuglien (ankle) is back in Winnipeg to continue his recovery, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

There was some optimism that Byfuglien would be able to return soon since he's traveled with the team, but clearly, the blueliner is not progressing as well as the team hoped. With the brawny skater heading back home, he will for sure miss the next two road games, yet remains without a timeline to return. At this point, the Jets may have to consider shutting the 33-year-old down for the rest of the regular season in the hopes of having him available for the playoffs.