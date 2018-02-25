Play

Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Riding six-game, 11-point scoring streak

Byfuglien stretched his point streak to six games and 11 points in Saturday's 5-3 win over Dallas.

Big Buff has one goal and 10 assists in his last six games. And despite missing time earlier this season due to injury, Byfuglien is on pace to hit 50 points for the sixth time in his career.

