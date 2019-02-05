Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Ruled out against Sharks
Byfuglien (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's matchup with San Jose, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Byfuglien appeared to be trending toward a return Tuesday, but will have to wait at least one more game before being activated off injured reserve. The blueliner will miss his 15th consecutive game due to his ankle issue. Once given the all-clear, Byfuglien figures to bump either Dmitry Kulikov or Ben Chiarot from the lineup, while Sami Niku returns to AHL Manitoba.
