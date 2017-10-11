Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Ruled out for Thursday

Byfuglien (lower body) won't dress for Thursday's tilt against Vancouver, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The imposing defenseman is reportedly battling a soft-tissue ailment in his lower body, and will remain day-to-day. After averaging 23:40 of time on ice during the first two regular-season games and notching an assist, Byfuglien showed once again how important he is to the Winnipeg defense, and will likely return to being the workhorse as soon as he's cleared to play. His next opportunity for a return will be Saturday against Carolina.