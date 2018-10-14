Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Ruled out Sunday

Byfuglien is dealing with an upper-body injury that will prevent him from playing Sunday evening against the Hurricanes, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Byfuglien's injury is a day-to-day concern. It's been a bit of a slow start for the imposing blueliner, as he has just one point (an assist) through the first four games and skated to a minus-3 rating in Thursday's contest against the Predators. Dmitry Kulikov will sub in for Byfuglien in this next contest, albeit not in a role that's conducive to fantasy production.