Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Ruled out Sunday
Byfuglien is dealing with an upper-body injury that will prevent him from playing Sunday evening against the Hurricanes, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Byfuglien's injury is a day-to-day concern. It's been a bit of a slow start for the imposing blueliner, as he has just one point (an assist) through the first four games and skated to a minus-3 rating in Thursday's contest against the Predators. Dmitry Kulikov will sub in for Byfuglien in this next contest, albeit not in a role that's conducive to fantasy production.
