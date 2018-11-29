Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Ruled out Thursday
Byfuglien was originally expected to play versus Chicago on Thursday, despite missing practice Wednesday, but now won't be in the lineup, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.
Byfuglien has not been diagnosed with a concussion as of yet, but apparently developed a symptom Wednesday, per Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun. This is another twist in the speculation surrounding the towering defenseman after he was pulled from Tuesday's game by concussion spotters, only to return later after clearing the protocol. With Joe Morrow (lower body) also out of the lineup Thursday, Cameron Schilling and Sami Niku will make up the Jets' third pairing.
