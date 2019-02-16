Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Scratched with injury Saturday

Byfuglien is dealing with a lower-body injury that will keep him out of Saturday's game against the Senators, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Suspicion was raised about a Byfuglien injury once the Jets took to the ice for morning skate and the brawny defenseman was a no-show. Look for Jacob Trouba and Josh Morrissey to form the top pair against Ottawa on Saturday, with Byfuglien sure to be evaluated further ahead of next Wednesday's road clash with the Avalanche.