Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Scratched with injury Saturday
Byfuglien is dealing with a lower-body injury that will keep him out of Saturday's game against the Senators, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Suspicion was raised about a Byfuglien injury once the Jets took to the ice for morning skate and the brawny defenseman was a no-show. Look for Jacob Trouba and Josh Morrissey to form the top pair against Ottawa on Saturday, with Byfuglien sure to be evaluated further ahead of next Wednesday's road clash with the Avalanche.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...