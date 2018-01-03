Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Sees big minutes
Byfuglien was on the ice for over 25 minutes against Colorado on Tuesday in his return from injury.
Byfuglien's ice time got a huge boost from his role on the power play in which he saw 4:35 of action, but failed to register a point. Despite being held off the scoresheet, the towering blueliner recorded three shots, three hits and two blocks in his first game back following a 10-game stint on IR. The veteran still has yet to find the back of the net this season, which could see him fail to reach the 10-goal mark for the first time since 2012-13.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...