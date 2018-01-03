Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Sees big minutes

Byfuglien was on the ice for over 25 minutes against Colorado on Tuesday in his return from injury.

Byfuglien's ice time got a huge boost from his role on the power play in which he saw 4:35 of action, but failed to register a point. Despite being held off the scoresheet, the towering blueliner recorded three shots, three hits and two blocks in his first game back following a 10-game stint on IR. The veteran still has yet to find the back of the net this season, which could see him fail to reach the 10-goal mark for the first time since 2012-13.