Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Sends out three assists
Byfuglien dished out three helpers -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.
Byfuglien spread out his assists with one in each period. The veteran rearguard now has four points in three games since returning from a concussion and 21 points in 24 games this year. He'll look to continue the trend against the Oilers on Thursday.
