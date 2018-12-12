Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Sends out three assists

Byfuglien dished out three helpers -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.

Byfuglien spread out his assists with one in each period. The veteran rearguard now has four points in three games since returning from a concussion and 21 points in 24 games this year. He'll look to continue the trend against the Oilers on Thursday.

