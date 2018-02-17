Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Sets up a pair

Byfuglien dished out two assists Friday as his team won with ease in a 6-1 triumph over Colorado.

Big Buff might find himself suspended after his slash on Tuesday, but he's still skating now and making the most of his time on the ice. He's up to eight points in February and is a solid option for most owners.

