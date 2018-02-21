Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Seven points in last four games

Byfuglien contributed a goal, a power-play assist and seven shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

It's a shame this tremendous effort in the final leg of a 10-game home stand went to waste. Byfuglien's recorded 23 of his 30 points this season on home ice, including seven in the past four games. This recent hot streak presents a good sell-high point given the 32-year-old blueliner's drastic home/road splits.