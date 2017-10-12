Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Showing signs of improvement
Byfuglien (lower body) could return to the lineup Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Byfuglien was already ruled out versus the Canucks on Thursday, but fantasy owners can take solace in the fact that he could be available sooner rather than later. The defender is the lynchpin of the Jets defense and provides the bulk of their blue line scoring. In the meantime, Tucker Poolman will continue filling out the game-day lineup.
