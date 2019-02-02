Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Skating in non-contact jersey

Byfuglien (ankle) wore a non-contact jersey during Saturday's morning skate, NHL.com's Scott Billeck reports.

Byfuglien won't be available for Saturday's matchup with the Ducks, but his recovery is clearly trending in the right direction. The 33-year-old blueliner was recently upgraded to day-to-day by head coach Paul Maurice, which suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Tuesday against the Sharks.