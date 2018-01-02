Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Slated to return
Byfuglien (lower body) is expected back in the lineup against the Avalanche on Tuesday, per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun.
Byfuglien -- who technically remains on IR -- will be ending a 10-game stint on the sidelines. The Jets won't need to make a corresponding roster move to stay under the 23-man limit after placing Brandon Tanev (lower body) on injured reserve Friday. Tucker Poolman will be relegated to the press box and could end up being reassigned to the minors soon.
More News
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Completes full-contact practice session•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Eyeing January return•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Moves to IR•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Facing extended absence•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Doubtful against Canucks•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Sustains lower-body injury Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...