Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Slated to return

Byfuglien (lower body) is expected back in the lineup against the Avalanche on Tuesday, per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun.

Byfuglien -- who technically remains on IR -- will be ending a 10-game stint on the sidelines. The Jets won't need to make a corresponding roster move to stay under the 23-man limit after placing Brandon Tanev (lower body) on injured reserve Friday. Tucker Poolman will be relegated to the press box and could end up being reassigned to the minors soon.