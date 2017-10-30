Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Sprinkles box score in huge win

Byfuglien notched a power-play assist, plus-3 rating and four PIM in Sunday's 7-1 home rout over the Penguins.

Winnipeg's top two-way defenseman is still in pursuit of his first goal this season, but he's quietly amassed five assists in six games since returning from a lower-body injury. Byfuglien does a little of everything, which ensures that he gets heavy ice time on a nightly basis. This season, he's averaging close to 24 minutes per contest.