Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Still providing at 33

Byfuglien posted two assists and three shots on goal in a 6-3 loss to the Flames on Wednesday.

The veteran defenseman is experiencing a similar season to 2017-18, where he had eight goals and 37 assists in 69 games. To open this season, Byfuglien only has two scores, but he has 14 assists, as he's nearly averaged a point per contest with 16 in 18 games. Although his averages aren't quite the same in the PIM, shots or hits categories, he's still a potent producer in those areas as well. Even at 33, that has kept Byfuglien one of the most useful fantasy commodities on the blue line.