Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Still waiting on first goal
Byfuglien put up two more assists in Saturday's overtime loss to the Canadiens.
He also had 10 PIM. Big Buff has nine points in 11 games, but is still looking for his first goal. That's a bit of a surprise given his double-digit goal scoring ways in every one of his full NHL seasons. Byfuglien should start to find twine, but his owners need to be prepared that at 32, his goal scoring may be on the decline. It's worth monitoring.
