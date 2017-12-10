Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Sustains lower-body injury Saturday

Byfuglien left during the third period of Saturday's road contest against the Lightning with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated after the team returns to Winnipeg, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Byfuglien recorded a plus-1 rating, two hits, and a blocked shot before exiting the game. The 32-year-old defenseman had recorded five assists in the five games prior to Saturday, but still has yet to score his first goal of the season. His fantasy owners will be hoping this injury isn't serious, so he can try and get back to his scoring ways in short order.