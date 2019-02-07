Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Taken off IR
Byfuglien (ankle), as expected, was activated off injured reserve prior to Thursday's matchup with Montreal.
Byfuglien will pair up with Ben Chiarot on the blue line and could rejoin the team's top power-play unit, where he is logging 3:22 of ice time per game. The Minnesota native will likely be eased back into action following his 15-game stint in the press box, but should get back to playing over 24 minutes per game soon.
