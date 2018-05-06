Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Tallies two points
Byfuglien scored a goal and an assist in a 6-2 victory over the Predators on Saturday.
Without Scott Hartnell, who was a healthy scratched after playing well in Game 4, Byfuglien found a lot more space in Game 5 and took advantage. On a play in the second period where several Jets crashed the net, Byfuglien beat Pekka Rinne with a slap shot, and then he picked up the secondary assist on the next goal from Kyle Connor. Byfuglien has been one of the best playoff producers from the blue line this spring, recording four goals, 12 points and a plus-8 rating in 10 games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...