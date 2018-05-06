Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Tallies two points

Byfuglien scored a goal and an assist in a 6-2 victory over the Predators on Saturday.

Without Scott Hartnell, who was a healthy scratched after playing well in Game 4, Byfuglien found a lot more space in Game 5 and took advantage. On a play in the second period where several Jets crashed the net, Byfuglien beat Pekka Rinne with a slap shot, and then he picked up the secondary assist on the next goal from Kyle Connor. Byfuglien has been one of the best playoff producers from the blue line this spring, recording four goals, 12 points and a plus-8 rating in 10 games.