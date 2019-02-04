Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Targeting Tuesday return

Byfuglien (ankle) ditched the non-contact jersey at practice Monday and is trending toward a return to the lineup versus San Jose on Tuesday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Byfuglien will need to avoid any setbacks at practice Monday and Tuesday, but if all goes according to plan, he should slot into the lineup against the Sharks. The towering netminder will need to be activated off injured reserve, which will almost certainly see Sami Niku shipped back down to the minors.