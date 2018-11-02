Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Three-game point streak

Byfuglien set up three goals Thursday in a 4-2 victory over the Panthers in Finland.

Big Buff has a modest three-game scoring streak (one goal, four assists) on the go. He is also rolling at close to a point-per-game pace, which is pretty much unheard of for defenders. Keep Byfuglien plugging away on your blue line.

