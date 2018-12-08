Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Tons of ice time in return

Byfuglien (concussion) recorded a season-high 28:56 of ice time in Friday's 1-0 home loss to the Blues.

Yes, this was the same guy that missed the previous four games with a concussion and required a stint on injured reserve. Byfuglien didn't do a whole lot when he was on the ice -- he committed to a hit and redirected one shot while hoisting two shots of his own -- but it's worth noting that the imposing blueliner has produced six goals and eight helpers over 22 career games against Sunday's opponent in the Flyers.