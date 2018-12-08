Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Tons of ice time in return
Byfuglien (concussion) recorded a season-high 28:56 of ice time in Friday's 1-0 home loss to the Blues.
Yes, this was the same guy that missed the previous four games with a concussion and required a stint on injured reserve. Byfuglien didn't do a whole lot when he was on the ice -- he committed to a hit and redirected one shot while hoisting two shots of his own -- but it's worth noting that the imposing blueliner has produced six goals and eight helpers over 22 career games against Sunday's opponent in the Flyers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...