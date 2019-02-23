Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Transferred to IR

Byfuglien (lower body) has surfaced on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

It's already been decided that Byfuglien will miss a fourth straight game with the Jets taking on the Coyotes in Arizona on Sunday. This has opened up playing time for touted rookie Sami Niku on the third defensive pair alongside Ben Chiarot. The Jets still have plenty of towering skaters at their disposal without the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Byfuglien patrolling the blue line, but none that can replicate his 24-plus minutes of ice time with consistent point production to boot.