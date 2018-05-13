Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Uncorks box-score multiplier Saturday

Byfuglien opened the scoring and tacked on a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2, Game 1 win over the Golden Knights.

All but one of Winnipeg's goals were generated by a top-six skater, which bodes well for Byfuglien's chances of staying hot offensively in this series. The imposing defenseman only had one hit in the game, though he stepped in front of two shots to help throttle a potent Vegas offense. It'll certainly be interesting to see what kind of adjustments the expansion club makes in an effort to slow Byfuglien.