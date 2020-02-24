Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Will not play this season
Byfuglien (ankle) will not return for the 2019-20 campaign, Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
Byfuglien has been suspended by the Jets all season after failing to report to training camp. There was some speculation the towering blueliner would be moved at the deadline, but the fact that he won't play should close the door on that speculation. With this news, Winnipeg could be in the market for another defenseman despite having already added Dylan DeMelo.
