Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Will sit out a month

Coach Paul Maurice said Byfuglien (ankle) will sit out until at least after the All-Star break, which ends Jan. 28, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports reports.

Byfuglien left Saturday's game versus the Wild late in the third period and didn't return. The injury is more serious than expected and will heavily impact the Jets both offensively and defensively. Byfuglien will have to sit out the All-Star Game, which he was on pace to make with 29 points -- 16 on the power play -- in 32 games while logging a whopping 24:30 per outing. Jacob Trouba figures to slot into the Jets' top defensive pairing in the meantime.