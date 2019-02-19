Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Will skip three-game trip
Byfuglien (lower body) will not make the three-game, west coast road trip that extends through Sunday's game against the Coyotes, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Byfuglien's absence will leave a gaping void on the back end for the Jets. It's not a new occurrence, as the veteran blueliner has missed varying lengths of time on three other occasions this season, dressing for just 37 of the team's 59 games. His next opportunity to retake the ice arrives next Tuesday against the Wild. In a corresponding move, the Jets added Tucker Poolman from AHL Manitoba to give them seven healthy defensemen for the trip.
