Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Will suit up Thursday

Byfuglien (ankle) will return to the lineup against the Canadiens on Thursday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Byfuglien -- who will need to be activated off injured reserve -- should get back to logging over 24 minutes per game. The 33-year-old should still be able to challenge for the 40-point mark this season, despite having been out of action for the previous 15 games. With Byfuglien ready to go, Sami Niku is a lock to be sent back down to the minors in order to create space on the 23-man roster.