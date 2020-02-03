Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Winnipeg stint coming to an end
The Jets and Byfuglien (suspension) are working toward a mutual contract termination, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Byfuglien is under suspension without pay for not reporting to training camp, and the 34-year-old blueliner was considering retirement after undergoing ankle surgery in October. If the two parties come to an agreement, it would free up $7.6 million in the Jets' salary cap to bolster their blue line trade deadline, and Byfuglien would be free to sign with another team at any time.
More News
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Could start skating soon•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Undergoes ankle surgery•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Suspended by Jets•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Reportedly contemplating retirement•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Granted leave of absence•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Big effort not enough•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.