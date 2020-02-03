Play

Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Winnipeg stint coming to an end

The Jets and Byfuglien (suspension) are working toward a mutual contract termination, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Byfuglien is under suspension without pay for not reporting to training camp, and the 34-year-old blueliner was considering retirement after undergoing ankle surgery in October. If the two parties come to an agreement, it would free up $7.6 million in the Jets' salary cap to bolster their blue line trade deadline, and Byfuglien would be free to sign with another team at any time.

More News
Our Latest Stories