Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Winnipeg stint coming to end

The Jets and Byfuglien (suspension) are working toward a mutual contract termination, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Byfuglien is under suspension without pay for not reporting to training camp, and the 34-year-old blueliner was considering retirement after undergoing ankle surgery in October. If the two parties come to an agreement, it would free up $7.6 million in the Jets' salary cap to bolster their blue line at the trade deadline, and Byfuglien would be free to sign with another team at any time.