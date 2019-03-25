Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Won't play Monday
Byfuglien (ankle) will be out of the lineup against Dallas on Monday, but did take part in the game-day skate, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Byfuglien was sporting a non-contact sweater, yet the fact that he was able to join his teammates on the ice is a step in the right direction. As soon as the blueliner is cleared to play, he figures to get back to eating up big minutes for the Jets, he is currently averaging 24:26 of ice time, including on the power play, where he is logging 3:20 of ice time per game and notched 16 of his 30 points this year.
