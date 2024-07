Coghlan signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Coghlan made just one NHL appearance in 2023-24, though he put up 41 points in 61 games with AHL Springfield. The Jets acquired him from the Hurricanes via trade earlier in July. Coghlan's not guaranteed an NHL roster spot this season, though he'll have the chance to compete for one in training camp now that he's under contract.