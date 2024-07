Coghlan was dealt to Winnipeg from Carolina on Saturday in exchange for future considerations.

Coghlan saw action in only one game with the Hurricanes last season after playing 105 NHL contests over the previous three campaigns. The 26-year-old defenseman had 16 goals and 25 assists in 61 AHL regular-season games with Springfield in 2023-24. He will be in the mix to fill out the bottom pairing with the Jets, and if he cracks the lineup, he could see power-play time on the second unit.