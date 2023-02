DeMelo (lower body) was activated from injured reserve, per the NHL media site, ahead of his return to the lineup Tuesday versus Seattle.

DeMelo is slated to play alongside Brenden Dillon following a three-game absence. The 29-year-old defender has 16 points, 50 shots on goal, 60 blocks and 83 hits in 46 contests this campaign. DeMelo's return is expected to bump Logan Stanley to the press box as a healthy scratch.