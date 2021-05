DeMelo produced an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of hits in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

DeMelo helped out on Kyle Connor's goal at 7:48 of the first period. The 28-year-old DeMelo hasn't done much on offense this season with eight assists in 51 outings. The stay-at-home blueliner has added 76 hits, 57 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-8 rating.