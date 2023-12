DeMelo notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

DeMelo has earned three assists over six games in December, matching his production from all of November. The 30-year-old set up a Gabriel Vilardi insurance goal in the third period. While he continues to see top-pairing minutes, DeMelo is primarily a defensive presence. He's up to 11 points, 51 hits, 43 blocked shots, 24 shots on goal and a plus-15 rating through 28 appearances this season.