DeMelo picked up two helpers in a 6-3 win over Nashville on Thursday.

DeMelo brought his six-game scoring drought to an end. Through 13 contests this season, he has a goal and seven points. That's a solid offensive pace for DeMelo, who has never recorded more than 27 points in a single campaign. However, given his lack of a role on the power play, it wouldn't be surprising to see him once again fall short of the 30-point milestone this campaign.