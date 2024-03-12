DeMelo notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

DeMelo snapped an eight-game point drought with his helper on an Alex Iafallo goal in the second period. The 30-year-old DeMelo has reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time in his career, posting a goal, 19 assists, 65 shots on net, 122 hits, 109 blocked shots and a plus-30 rating through 64 appearances. DeMelo remains the more defensive half of the Jets' top pairing, playing alongside Josh Morrissey.