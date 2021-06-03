DeMelo (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Canadiens.

DeMelo suffered the injury in the first period, and it's not encouraging that he was ruled out for the game prior to the first intermission. The 28-year-old mainly plays a defensive role for the Jets -- he had 12 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-2 rating without recording a point in a four-game sweep of the Oilers in the first round. If he's not ready to play in Friday's Game 2, Jordie Benn would likely enter the lineup, while Tucker Poolman could move into a top-four role.