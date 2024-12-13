DeMelo notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

DeMelo went 14 games without a point before snapping the drought when he set up a Josh Morrissey tally in the third period. The 31-year-old DeMelo doesn't focus on offense, but his top-pairing role has often led to him chipping a decent amount of points simply by sharing ice time with the Jets' best players. For the season, he has just four helpers to go with 54 hits, 34 blocked shots, 28 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 31 contests.