DeMelo (lower body) told reporters he anticipates being in the lineup against Seattle on Tuesday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Before DeMelo can rejoin the lineup, he will first need to be activated off injured reserve with a corresponding roster move freeing up a spot on the 23-man roster. Either Logan Stanley or Kyle Capobianco figures to be the odd man out to make way for DeMelo. For his past, DeMelo has registered just one shot in his last five games and remains mired in a 10-game goal drought.