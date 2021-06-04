DeMelo (lower body) is expected to miss about a week according to coach Paul Maurice, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

In the opening-round series against the Oilers, DeMelo averaged 26:00 of ice time through four games while dishing out 12 hits and nine blocks. While the 28-year-old defenseman is unlikely to directly impact fantasy players given his limited offensive upside, his potential absence could stretch the club's defensive depth and open up netminder Connor Hellebuyck to some extra rubber. While not confirmed by the coach, Jordie Benn is likely to step into DeMelo's spot in the lineup while Tucker Poolman could see a significant uptick in minutes.