DeMelo earned a shorthanded assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

DeMelo got on the scoresheet for the first time this season when he helped out on Adam Lowry's tally late in the first period. The 29-year-old DeMelo isn't expected to produce much offense from his third-pairing spot in the lineup. He does add physicality, as he's racked up 17 hits and eight blocked shots through seven contests. He earned 13 points in 76 outings last season, including a pair of shorthanded points, so he should be a fixture in the lineup for his penalty-killing acumen.