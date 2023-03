DeMelo recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

DeMelo snapped a four-game point drought with his helper on a Mason Appleton tally in the first period. With four points over 12 contests in March, DeMelo appears to have moved past his lackluster February. The defenseman is up to 22 points, matching his career high. He's added 82 shots, 88 blocks, 111 hits and a plus-5 rating through 66 appearances.