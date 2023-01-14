DeMelo recorded two assists in a 4-1 win against Pittsburgh on Friday.

DeMelo has recorded at least a point in three of his last four games, which brings him up to two goals and 14 points in 39 contests this season. DeMelo's already ahead of his 2021-22 finish of a goal and 13 points in 76 contests. The 29-year-old has never recorded more than 22 points in a single campaign though, and he's averaging just 0:04 of power-play ice time this season, so while he might maintain his current offensive pace, DeMelo shouldn't be counted on to grow beyond it in the second half of 2022-23.