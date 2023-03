DeMelo had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-5 win over Edmonton.

DeMelo's marker was scored late in the third period on an empty net. He's up to three goals and 20 points in 56 contests in 2022-23. DeMelo has a goal and four points over his last three contests, but before that he was held off the scoresheet in his eight outings from Jan. 26-Feb. 26.