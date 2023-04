DeMelo notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 2.

DeMelo snapped a three-game point drought with the assist. The 29-year-old continues to see top-four minutes on the Jets' blue line, though it's more of a defensive assignment. He had a career-high 27 points with 120 hits, 102 blocked shots, 92 shots on net, 50 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 75 regular-season contests.