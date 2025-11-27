DeMelo logged an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

DeMelo helped out on Mark Scheifele's third-period tally. The 32-year-old DeMelo has three helpers over his last six contests, and he's posted a plus-4 rating in that span as well. The defenseman is at a decent 10 points with 15 shots on net, 27 hits, 39 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 22 outings. That level of production should give him some appeal in deeper fantasy formats, though he won't always be steady on offense.