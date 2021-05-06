DeMelo produced a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

DeMelo set up Adam Lowry's second tally of the contest at 5:33 of the second period. The 28-year-old DeMelo has two helpers in his last three outings, but he went 13 games without a point before he reacquainted himself with the scoresheet. The Ontario native isn't known for producing much offense. He has only seven helpers, 37 shots, 55 blocked shots, 69 hits and a plus-7 rating through 48 appearances.